Eastbourne business ‘overwhelmed’ by support after burglary

An Eastbourne funeral director said he was “overwhelmed” by the response from the community after a thief broke in and stole a charity box from his premises.

A social media post by Rosedale Funeral Service went viral online after the burglary at around 2am on Monday (July 22).

The Grove Road business shared a plea with CCTV photos of the suspect and revealed a number of personal items had been taken as well as an almost full donation box for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Almost 3,000 people shared the post on Facebook.

Owner Kevin Young said, “A few personal things were taken and a charity box, but we don’t know how much was inside.

“Since, we have had £100 given to us for St Wilfrid’s, so I hope they will be pleased with that.

“We’d like to thank everyone for all their help and support. We were overwhelmed with the support we have received.”

Sussex Police said following the appeal Reuben-James Scott, 33, of Langney Road, was charged with two counts of burglary other than dwelling and one count of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal.

He appeared at Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday (July 24), according to police.