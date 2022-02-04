Eastbourne burglary round-up

Police said a garage was broken into at a property off Victoria Drive overnight on Tuesday, February 1.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Unknown individual/s have forced padlocks on the garage to gain entry, electrical tools were targeted.

“A further garage at a property off Langney Rise, Eastbourne, reported an attempted break in overnight on February 2.

Picture from Sussex Police SUS-211002-094135001

“Owners have been alerted to considerable damage to locks and doors of their garage whereby unknown individual/s have attempted to gain entry.

“Damage was also caused to security lighting and an attempt made to gain entry to the property was also reported.”

Officers said a property off Longland Road also reported a burglary overnight on February 2–3.

Unknown individual/s smashed rear glass doors to gain entry to the address but nothing was reported as stolen, according to police.

The spokesperson added, “Members of the public and business owners are asked to remain alert to any suspicious activity in their area, and to report any concerns to police online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.