Eastbourne boy aged 14 stole pedal cycle worth £1,800

A 14 year old boy from Eastbourne has been sentenced for stealing a pedal cycle worth nearly £2,000

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to stealing a pedal cycle worth £1,800. The offence took place at Eastbourne on May 22. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel for a seven-month contract and ordered to pay £800 in compensation.

See also: Eastbourne woman who threatened to kill couple narrowly avoids prison sentence

See also: Eastbourne tenager admits intent to supply cocaine