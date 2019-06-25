Eastbourne boy, 16, pleads guilty to intent to supply cocaine

An Eastbourne teenager has admitted intent to supply cocaine and assaulting a police officer, according to a court document.

The 16 year old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine with intent to supply. The offence took place at Ashford Road, Eastbourne, on April 28. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on the same date. The court made a Youth Rehabilitation Order with an attendance requirement.

