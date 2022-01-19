Eastbourne bin store fire was deliberate, according to police
Police said a fire that broke out in a bin store of a block of flats in Eastbourne was deliberate.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the flats in Westerham Road at 7.52pm on Monday, January 18, and that there were no casualties as a result of the incident.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The fire was deemed to be deliberate, and enquiries are now ongoing.
“Anyone who saw what happened or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1217 of 17/01.”
Officers were seen in Westerham Road by the scene of the fire on Tuesday, January 18, according to an eye-witness.
