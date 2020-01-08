Eastbourne arson: Police appealing for man ‘attacked’ by group of youths

Police are investigating a series of deliberate fires in Eastbourne town centre.

Sussex Police says officers were first called to reports a domestic bin had been set alight in Tideswell Road at about 11.52pm.

Once at the scene, they were made aware of another bin fire at 11.45pm in Cavendish Place and a second bin set alight in Tideswell Road.

Arson concerns after series of fires in Eastbourne overnight

Further reports followed of bins set alight in Marks Lane at 12.18am, Station Street at 12.29am and Ivy Terrace at 12.36am. A skip was also set alight in York Road at 1.12am, police said.

A group of three youths were seen near Cavendish Place at the time of that fire, and police are now appealing for witnesses to any of the incidents to come forward.

Officers would particularly like to speak to a man who told fire crews at the scene that he had been attacked by the group of youths.

Anyone with any information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1521 of 07/01. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers to report anonymously on 0800 555 111.