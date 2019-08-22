Eastbourne 13 year old assaulted three police officers

An Eastbourne teenager is to be sentenced for assaulting three police officers according to a court document.

The 13 year old Eastbourne boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Eastbourne on April 22. He also pleaded guilty to three charges of assaulting a police officer at Eastbourne on April 23. Sentencing was adjourned until September 9 for reports to be prepared.

