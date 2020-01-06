East Sussex murder - Three suspects released on bail as investigation continues

Three people have been released on bail after a man's body was discovered at a building in Brighton last week, according to Sussex Police.

The body of 24-year-old Billy Henham from Henfield was discovered at a building in North Street on Thursday afternoon (January 2) after officers attended the property 'following a report of concerns for a person'. Read more here

A police spokesperson said: "Police investigating the murder of a man in Brighton have released three suspects on bail.

Billy Henham was found dead in a building in Brighton. Photo: Sussex Police

"An 18-year-old man from Greenwich, a 16-year-old boy of no fixed address, and a 26-year-old man from Hove were all arrested on suspicion of murder. They have all been questioned and released on conditional bail.

"The 18-year-old is on bail until January 28, the 16-year-old boy is on bail until January 27 and the 26-year-old man is on bail until January 29."

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Chapman from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said officers are 'continuing to conduct enquiries' in the city centre and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

He added: "Our thoughts remain with Billy's family and friends at this difficult time.

"We would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw Billy on New Year's Eve (Tuesday, December 31) in Brighton from about 6pm onwards."

Brighton and Hove Superintendent Julia Pope said: "We have officers on patrol in the city and at the scene and anyone with concerns or any information can speak to them."

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to report information online or call 101, quoting Operation Gatling.