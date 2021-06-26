East Sussex drug dealer, 21, jailed for two years

Connor Mackay, 21, unemployed, of Eversfield Place, St Leonards, had been arrested and charged with being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug (cocaine) and being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug (heroin).

Sussex Police said officers, in plain clothes, were on patrol in the town on Thursday, March 18, when they saw two people 'behaving suspiciously' near Falaise Gardens.

"The two people were seen to meet a third person and move into some bushes, where a drugs deal was suspected to have taken place," a police spokesperson said.

"Officers identified one of the two people as 21-year-old Connor Mackay.

"Mackay and the boy he was with then headed into the town centre, where they were observed meeting several other people and exchanging items, including in Wellington Square and Castle Hill Passage.

"Mackay then headed to Robertson Street and out onto the promenade near Hastings Pier, where he was detained by uniformed officers for a drugs search."

The suspect was found in possession of 30 wraps of crack cocaine, and 24 wraps of heroin.

His mobile phone was seized and after examination was found to contain 'numerous messages', offering to supply both heroin and crack cocaine.

Police said Mackay pleaded guilty when he appeared in court on April 16.