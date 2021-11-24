E-fits released following £21,000 Eastbourne watch theft
E-fits of two suspects have been released after £21,000 worth of watches were stolen in Eastbourne.
E-fits of two suspects have been released after £21,000 worth of watches were stolen in Eastbourne.
The 67-year-old victim was approached by two men in Gildredge Park at around 4pm on Friday, November 12, according to police.
Police said one of the men assaulted the victim - causing facial injuries.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The pair made off towards the bowling green with a bag the victim dropped, which contained 12 collectible watches withdrawn from a safety deposit box earlier that afternoon.
“Both men are described as being white, in their 20s and around 5’ 8” tall.
“The assailant was described as having bright blond hair.”
Police would like to hear from anybody who recognises either suspect, who witnessed the assault or anyone who encounters somebody attempting to sell the watches pictured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 984 of 12/11.
Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.