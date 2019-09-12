Drunk Eastbourne man who head-butted police officer is jailed

A local man has been given a prison sentence for multiple assaults on police officers according to a court document,

Lewis Moore, 26, of Broderick Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer.

The offences took place at King Edwards Parade, Eastbourne, on June 26.

He also pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, at King Edwards Parade, and to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date.

He admitted being in breach of a two year conditional discharge, made by a court in 2017 for assaulting police officers.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison and ordered to pay a total of £150 compensation. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of ‘multiple assaults on police officers, one aggravated by a head butt, and committed while under the influence of alcohol’.

