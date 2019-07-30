Drunk Eastbourne man assaulted police officers

A local man who was drunk and disorderly and in possession of drugs assaulted police officers according to a court document.

Lewis Moore, 26, of Brodrick Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer, being drunk and disorderly in a public place at King Edwards Parade and being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offences took place at Eastbourne on June 26. Sentencing was adjourned until August 5 for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.

