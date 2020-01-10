Drugs worth £100,000 found in boot of car in Hailsham

Drugs with an estimated street value of £100,000 were discovered in the boot of a car in Hailsham.
Police said officers made the shocking discovery after stopping the car in the early hours of Thursday morning (January 9).
They said James Elliott, 39, unemployed, of Hedley Way, Hailsham, had been charged with possession with intent to supply a Class B drug (Amphetamine).
He pleaded guilty to the charge against him at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (January 10), police said, and was remanded in custody for sentencing at a later date.
A 31-year-old woman from Hailsham was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug (Amphetamine), police said.
She was also arrested on suspicion of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance. She was released under investigation pending further enquiries.
