Drugs found in Eastbourne search

Police carrying out stop searches in Eastbourne discovered a quantity of cannabis and cocaine.

Sussex Police said during a number of stop searches being carried out by the new Tactical Enforcement Unit, a car with five people inside was stopped in Cavendish Place and a quantity of cannabis and cocaine was located.

A man aged 18 who was driving the car was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of cocaine after failing a roadside drugs test and was later released under investigation.

In addition, officers from the team arrested a man for failing to appear at court in September after he was charged with drink-driving in Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne.

Alex Moore, 46, of Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court in December and was released on court bail until February 21 to appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court.

The team, made up of officers with specialist skills in proactive policing, is carrying out what Sussex Police describes as targeted disruption, enforcement and patrol activities wherever it is most needed – and making Sussex a “hostile environment” for dangerous and persistent criminals.

Unit leader and police inspector Dan Hiles said the team is “dedicated to capturing some of Sussex’s most wanted and prolific offenders, including those involved in serious violence, organised crime and county lines drugs gangs”.

He said, “The team has been in action since December 16 and has already made some significant arrests including tracking down people who have been evading arrest or failing to appear at court for months.

“We will continue our work to disrupt criminal activity, enforce the law and protect communities in Sussex.”