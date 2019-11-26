Drugs and large amount of cash found in Eastbourne raids

Seven men were arrested during a series of police raids targeting drug dealing in Eastbourne.

Sussex Police officers, accompanied by colleagues from the south east regional immigration enforcement team, executed warrants across the town on Wednesday and Thursday November 20 and 21.

Over the two days, officers arrested seven men, all but one of whom are Albanian nationals.

Police say the officers recovered Class A drugs with a street value of approximately £10,000 and around £87,000 in cash.

Lindar Hoxhaj, 21, of no fixed address, was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A cocaine and Class B cannabis drugs; money laundering; concealing, disguising, converting, transferring or removing criminal property; driving a motor vehicle without a licence; and using a motor vehicle without insurance. He has been remanded in custody.

Denis Kortoci, 21, of Willowfield Road, Eastbourne, was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A cocaine and Class B cannabis drugs; money laundering; concealing, disguising, converting, transferring or removing criminal property; and possession of false identity documents. He was remanded in custody.

Marjan Ndoci, 28, of Leslie Street, Eastbourne, was charged with possession of false identity documents. He was also remanded in custody.

All three men appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (November 23), where they were remanded into custody to be sent for trial at Lewes Crown Court on December 20.

Four other men arrested on suspicion of drugs-related offences have been released under investigation.