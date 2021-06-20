Drug factory found after 80mph police chase through Eastbourne

Police officers were conducting static speeding checks on King Edwards Parade, Eastbourne, around 5.20pm on Thursday June 17 when they spotted a BMW 1 Series travelling at 45mph in the 30mph zone.

Officers pursued the vehicle, which failed to stop, and it reached speeds of up to 80mph into Meads village, where traffic congestion forced the car to a halt.

The driver failed a roadside breath test.

Police also discovered a small amount of cannabis in the door of the car, and due to the overwhelming smell of cannabis, this led officers to execut a warrant at a property in Pevensey.

Officers found a ‘large quantity’ of cannabis throughout the house.

A 38-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of speeding, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, drug-driving, possession of cannabis and cultivation of cannabis.