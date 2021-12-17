Driver stopped in Eastbourne found with 15 bags of cocaine

A driver who was stopped in Eastbourne had 15 bags of cocaine in the footwell of his car, according to police.

In Sussex Police’s road safety update for December a spokesperson said the vehicle was stopped in Chiswick Place due to poor driving.

The vehicle was found to be uninsured, the driver did not have a licence and they failed a roadside breath test, according to officers.

Picture from Sussex Police SUS-211002-094135001

The spokesperson added, “Officers also found 15 bags of white powder in the footwell, that was later confirmed to be cocaine.”

Officers said another driver, who drove the wrong way down a one-way street in front of police, was stopped and found to be uninsured.

The spokesperson said, “Not only was he reported for no insurance, which is six points on his licence and a fine, but his vehicle was towed away.”

Police said community support officers also spoke to several cyclists in the town who were riding without lights.