Do any of these belong to you? Police search for owners of stolen goods in Eastbourne

Police are hoping to reunite the rightful owners with a number of intriguing items which are believed to have been stolen from Eastbourne.

Officers are keen to establish the provenance of the various objects, and ask anyone who recognises their possessions to come forward.

Two pairs of glasses in a blue case

The items include two pairs of spectacles in blue cases with the name H. Cook engraved, an antique pocket watch, intricately decorated blue and silver jug, a clock, golden spoon with a royal engraving, a number of broaches and a pen.

Sussex Police says the items were recovered from the Eastbourne area.

If you think any of them may be yours, contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 303 of 01/12/2019.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.