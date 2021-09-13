‘Distinctive’ lamps and designer sunglasses stolen from Crowborough home

The break in happened sometime between midday on August 26 and 3pm on August 27 at a property in Myrtle Road while the occupants were away on holiday, police say.

A police spokesperson said ‘two distinctive lamps’ valued at £50 were taken, as well as alcohol, a pair of Oakley sunglasses and a cash money box.

Police are now appealing for information.

The lamp in question. Photo from Sussex Police SUS-210913-142309001

Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time, or who may have any other information, is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1114 of 27/08.