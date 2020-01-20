Did you witness a life-threatening assault in Eastbourne?

Police have launched a fresh appeal for witnesses to a serious assault in Eastbourne.

Officers would particularly like to speak to the driver of a white or silver Land Rover who was driving at the time of the violent attack in Langney on January 5.

The assault happened in the Priory Road area of Langney, Eastbourne. Image by Google

A 20-year-old man from Madeira was found in Priory Road at around 8.20am with significant head and torso injuries, said police.

Man in coma after violent Eastbourne attack

Officers believe the attack happened bwteen 5am and 7.15am in the Poets Estate area. The victim was placed in an induced coma after the assault and Sussex Police say he remains in critical condition in hospital.

Police would like to speak to residents who may have heard or seen any suspicious activity, or anyone who saw the injured man wandering around the estate, heading towards Eastbourne Borough Football Club.

Detectives are particularly keen to trace the driver of a white or silver Land Rover Discovery SUV car, possibly a 2 or 3 model, which turned around by the entrance to the football club in Priory Road.

Anyone with information, or who may have been driving in the area at the time and have dash cam footage that can be reviewed by investigators, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Catton.

Members of the public can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

