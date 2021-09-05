Dial 999 if you see this man in Brighton

Sussex Police has released a picture of a man they would like to speak to in relation to 'suspicious behaviour' at The Booze Corner Shop in Lewes Road, Brighton.

"It happened around 4.15am on Saturday (September 4), and officers investigating the matter believe the man pictured could help with their enquiries," a police spokesperson said.

"Anyone who recognises him or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 241 of 04/09."

