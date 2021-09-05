Dial 999 if you see this man in Brighton
An investigation is underway after a man was seen acting suspiciously in a shop in Brighton.
Sussex Police has released a picture of a man they would like to speak to in relation to 'suspicious behaviour' at The Booze Corner Shop in Lewes Road, Brighton.
"It happened around 4.15am on Saturday (September 4), and officers investigating the matter believe the man pictured could help with their enquiries," a police spokesperson said.
"Anyone who recognises him or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 241 of 04/09."
If any members of the public see him, they are asked not to approach him but to call 999.