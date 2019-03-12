'Devoted' grandfather ran £7,500 drugs factory at his Sussex home

A 'devoted' grandfather ran an ‘unsophisticated’ cannabis factory in his Sussex home that racked up drugs worth £7,500.

Plasterer Matthew Edden, 49, was caught when police visited his home while looking for another, unrelated, defendant.

When officers arrived they found clear evidence of drugs production and arrested him.

Edden, of Plymouth Avenue in Brighton, appeared at Lewes Crown Court this morning for sentencing.

Officers discover the drugs factory by chance

Prosecutor Robin Miric said: “As police looked around they found what could only be described as a small cannabis factory.

“Quite a substantial personal crop.”

The court heard that Edden’s farm was for personal use, with 27 plants ranging in height from 17cm to 60cm.

Mr Miric said the lowest valuation for the plants was about £7,500.

'Devoted family man'

Defence barrister Meredoc McMinn called for Edden to be spared immediate custody.

He said: “He seems to have replaced his dependence on alcohol with a dependence on cannabis.

“He seems to be quite a devoted family man.”

'Unsophisticated' cannabis operation

Judge Christine Henson QC told Edden: “You have pleaded guilty to production of Class B drug.

“A fairly unsophisticated cannabis factory in terms of what the courts so often see.”

Edden was handed a 14 week jail term, suspended for 18 months.

He must pay £500 costs and carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.