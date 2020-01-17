‘Dangerous predator’ from Eastbourne jailed for two violent sexual attacks

An Eastbourne trainee solicitor has been jailed for dragging a woman off the street and raping her multiple times – then attacking another woman an hour later.

Wilfred Marodza, 28, of Kingston Road, Eastbourne, admitted multiple offences committed in quick succession against two women on July 2019 in Southwark, while he was on a work trip to London.

Wilfred Marodza SUS-200117-134736001

He was jailed at Inner London Crown Court yesterday (January 16) for a total of 14 years, said police.

Marodza first struck when a 21-year-old woman, walking home on Great Dover Street on July 20 2019, was approached from behind by an unknown man and marched to a nearby wooded area.

She was then threatened and raped multiple times.

The victim managed to escape and, fearing for her life, ran to a nearby street. A passing motorist stopped and when challenged, Marodza claimed that he and the victim were having a domestic argument, said police.

The victim, desperate to reach safety, got into the car and was taken to a local police station. However, she was so disorientated and traumatised that she then ran into a nearby fast food restaurant, where staff called police.

Just an hour later, a 25-year-old woman was waiting at a bus stop in Borough High Street and was approached by Marodza, who began speaking to her before offering himself as an escort to a nearby cab office, said officers.

As they walked along together, the woman was grabbed by Marodza and pulled into a side street where she was threatened and pushed to the ground. When she managed to scream, he fled the scene.

Officers from the South Central Command Unit launched an immediate investigation, which led to Marodza, who was in London on a work trip, being identified and arrested at his family’s home address in Eastbourne that same day.

He was charged on July 24 and remanded in custody.

Police said mobile phone and CCTV evidence linked him to the offences and when interviewed, he answered ‘no comment’ throughout.

Following a Met police investigation, which was praised by His Honour Judge Seed QC for its sensitivity and care towards victims, Marodza pleaded guilty to four counts of rape in relation to the first victim and an additional count of kidnap; he admitted one count of kidnap and one count of committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence against the second victim.

His pleas were entered on September 2 at Inner London Crown Court.

He also pleaded not guilty to one count of kidnap in relation to the first victim – this last count was left to lie on file.

Detective Sergeant Jonny Norman from the South Central Command Unit, said, “I would like to recognise the dignity and courage of both women who were subjected to horrifying ordeals after having the dreadful misfortune of being targeted by Marodza.

“He is a dangerous predator who took sinister advantage of being in London to violently attack two women.

“Both were left in fear of their lives and he will now serve a substantial amount of time behind bars, where he can bring no further harm to women.

“I would like to thank the investigative team whose excellent policing work quickly led to Marodza’s arrest.

“While recognising that this sentencing will not compensate for being violently attacked and a lifetime of dealing with the psychological impact of such an ordeal, I hope both women feel that justice has been done.

“I also urge victims of sexual offences to report what has happened to you. You will be listened to and our team of specially trained officers will offer every available support while enquiries are taking place.”

The sentence is broken down as follows:

Offences against a 21-year-old woman: Eight years’ imprisonment for four counts of rape and five years’ imprisonment for one count of kidnap, to run concurrently.

Offences against a 25-year-old woman: Five years’ imprisonment for one count of kidnap and six years’ imprisonment for one count of committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence (during the kidnap the victim was assaulted in order to subdue her to enable Marodza to commit a sexual offence).

Total: 14 years imprisonment with sentences for offences against both victims to run consecutively.

Marodza will remain on the sex offenders register for life.