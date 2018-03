Footage from the scene of a shooting in St Leonards shows police flooding into the area.

A spokesman for Hastings Police said: “A man has been arrested and is in custody in relation to a shooting incident in Bexhill Road St Leonards.

Armed police have been dealing with a shooting

“We are asking people to stay away from the area as this is an active crime scene. More information will follow.”

Some people are now being allowed to return to their homes.

