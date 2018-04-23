COUNTY NEWS: Man released without charge after ‘road rage’ incident

A 37-year-old man who was arrested after a man suffered serious head injuries in an assault over the weekend has been released without charge, according to police.

A 39-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent has been released under investigation, police said.

Scenes of crimes officers taking evidence. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Police – who are appealing for witnesses – were called to London Road, Brighton, at around 7.50pm on Saturday (April 21) following an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles.

A police spokesman said the suspect exited his vehicle and approached the second car and both a verbal and physical altercation occurred.

A 37-year-old man from London was hit in the head with, what was believed to be, a steering wheel lock. He suffered serious but not life-threatening or changing head injuries and was taken to hospital.

Detective Sergeant Donna Ward said: “This was an isolated incident between two vehicles.

The scene of the incident. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

“The two cars have been involved in a road rage incident and this has subsequently lead to a physical altercation.

“We believe there was a bus going past the two vehicles at the time of the incident. We are appealing for anyone on that bus or members of the public walking past to come forward with any information they may have”

A 39-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He has now been released under investigation.

A 37-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of affray. He has now been released without charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

To report information please go online or call 101 quoting reference 1193 of 21/04.

Related stories: UPDATE: Witnesses sought to Brighton ‘road rage’ assault