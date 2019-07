Police are extremely concerned for a heavily pregnant Eastbourne woman who went missing this weekend.

Melissa Bethel, 28, was last seen on Saturday (13 July) in Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne. She also has links to Brighton.

Inspector Aidan Cornwall said: "We are extremely concerned for Melissa as she is about 35 weeks pregnant and may need medical care. If you see her please dial 999 and quote serial 743 of 10/7."