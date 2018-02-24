Concern for missing Eastbourne girl

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing 15-year-old Chloe Stevenson from Eastbourne.

She left her home in Pensford Drive, Eastbourne, at 7pm on Thursday (February 22) and was due to return at 10pm, but failed to do so, police said.

She is described as white, of slim build, with shoulder-length bleached blonde hair.

She has tattoos and was last seen wearing jogging bottoms with white writing on them, a grey crop top with long sleeves and red cuffs, a black bomber jacket with a brown fur hood and black slip-on shoes.

She is believed to be carrying a black bag decorated with white cut-out flower motifs.

Anyone seeing Chloe or knowing of her whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1345 of 22/02.

In an emergency or if Chloe is thought to be in danger call 999.