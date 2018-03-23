Children and father found dead at Birling Gap named by police

Two children found dead with their father at Birling Gap have been named by police.

Claudio Navarrete, 10, and Joaquin Navarrete, seven, were discovered by officers with their dad Adelino Gabriel Figueira de Faria, 57, on the Eastbourne seafront on March 5.

A murder investigation was launched after their mother, named as Laura Cecilia Navarrete De Figueira, 47, was found dead at her home in Twickenham.

Police said officers were called to an address in South Road, Twickenham, at about 5.45pm that same day after receiving reports about the welfare of the occupants.

Mrs Figueira was found with stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly before the bodies of two boys and a man were discovered on the seafront at Birling Gap.

After further investigation police said they were the sons and husband of Mrs Figueira.

Police said post-mortem examinations had been carried out for all four family members.

Mrs Figueira died of multiple stab wounds whilst Mr Figueira and the two boys died from injuries ‘consistent with falling from height’, officers said.

The Met Office Homicide and Major Crime Command are leading the investigation, supported by Sussex Police.

Next of kin have been informed and detectives say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation at this stage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police on 0208 721 4005, or locally to Sussex Police on 101 quoting Operation Glasson.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.