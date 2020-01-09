CCTV images released of fly tipping suspect in Eastbourne

CCTV images have been released of a suspected fly tipper in Eastbourne.

Eastbourne Borough Council has shared the images on social media of an incident just before 9pm on Monday (January 6) in Holly Place, Willingdon Trees.

Image released by Eastbourne Borough Council SUS-200901-154936001

It wrote, “We’re investigating a possible fly tipping incident, and we need to speak to the person shown in these CCTV images.

“If you have any info on this person, please, please help us out with our investigation.

“Anything you tell us will be treated with absolute confidence.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the council.

Image released by Eastbourne Borough Council SUS-200901-155006001

Image released by Eastbourne Borough Council SUS-200901-155016001