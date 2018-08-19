Car smashes into Eastbourne Sainsbury’s

The front of an Eastbourne supermarket was badly smashed-up after a car crashed into the store overnight.

Windows were shattered and doors were left hanging off at Sainsbury’s Local in Seaside following the collision in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called just before 5am following reports a vehicle had gone into the side of a building.

Officers said the occupants of the car fled the scene and the force had been conducing enquiries.

Investigations are continuing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 257/19.

