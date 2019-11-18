Burglary round up: Garage in Eastbourne broken into

A garage in Eastbourne was broken into overnight and had machinery stolen.

Police say the burglary occurred in Woodpecker Road, on November 9, where the garage was broken into and machinery stolen.

Two other burglaries in Eastbourne have been reported to Sussex Police this month.

Police reported a burglary occurred on November 10 during the afternoon in Wakehurst Road, where the suspects entered the house and stole a handbag.

And on November 12 in Rosebery Avenue, tools were stolen from inside an extension.