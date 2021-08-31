Officers were called at about 8.45pm on Sunday (August 29) after the alarm had sounded at Special Things in Terminus Road, police said.

On arrival, police established that the premises had been broken into and a quantity of gold and diamond rings had been stolen from inside.

Police believe the suspect entered the building via an alleyway that runs between Bolton Road and Cornfield Road.

Sussex Police said gold and diamond rings were stolen during a burglary at an Eastbourne jewellery shop on Sunday.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area around that time, and may have seen any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1254 of 29/08.