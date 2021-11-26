Burglars raid two Eastbourne businesses

Police said cash was targeted from a business address in Albert Parade in the early hours of Saturday, November 20.

Officers said they were alerted to alarms at the address and confirmed a break-in on arrival.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “CCTV from the business has been given to the police and an investigation continues.”

Police said a community/business address in The Goffs was also broken into overnight on November 20–21.

The spokesperson said, “Unknown individual/s have damaged locks to secure outbuildings/sheds at the address to gain entry.

“Nothing was stolen but damage has been caused to the venue.”