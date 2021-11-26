Burglars raid two Eastbourne businesses
Two businesses in Eastbourne were victims of a burglary last weekend.
Police said cash was targeted from a business address in Albert Parade in the early hours of Saturday, November 20.
Officers said they were alerted to alarms at the address and confirmed a break-in on arrival.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “CCTV from the business has been given to the police and an investigation continues.”
Police said a community/business address in The Goffs was also broken into overnight on November 20–21.
The spokesperson said, “Unknown individual/s have damaged locks to secure outbuildings/sheds at the address to gain entry.
“Nothing was stolen but damage has been caused to the venue.”
Residents are urged to remain alert to any suspicious activity in their area, and to report any concerns to police online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.