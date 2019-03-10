Boy spotted with ‘large knife’ in Eastbourne street

A boy was spotted with a large kitchen knife in an Eastbourne street yesterday evening (Saturday, March 9).

A concerned resident in the Roselands area of the town said she saw the youngster carrying the knife in the street and took pictures before police were informed.

She added that she saw the knife being ‘waved’ around between a group of six youths at around 5pm.

She added the youths then ran into a nearby park, before leaving the knife wedged in a tree stump.

The concerned resident then took the knife from the stump before a neighbour phoned the police.