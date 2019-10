The body of a woman who went missing from Hove this week has been found on a Seaford beach.

Sussex Police said a body found at Seaford Head, Seaford, is believed to be that of missing Joanne Bennett.

Sussex Police. Pic Steve Robards SR1817806 SUS-180108-084417001

Joanne, 38, had been missing since October 14, according to police.

Police said they were called to a report of a body on the beach today (October 17), where she was sadly declared dead.

Next of kin have been informed, police added.