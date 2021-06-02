Body found in search for missing Uckfield teen

Marc Williams, 18, was reported missing on Sunday, May 30 after visiting the Maresfield area on Saturday evening.

According to police Mr Williams also called his family at 11.30pm on Saturday to say he was coming home but never returned.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Search teams located a body in woodland surrounding the Heron’s Ghyll area late Tuesday night, June 1.

Marc Williams. SUS-210206-105814001

“While the body has not been formally identified at this early stage, it is sadly believed to be Marc.

“Next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.”

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of his murder in Eastbourne on Tuesday, June 1, and he remains in custody for questioning at this time, according to police.

Detective chief inspector Emma Vickers said, “This is an absolutely devastating discovery and our thoughts are with Marc’s family at this difficult time.

“His family are being supported by specially trained officers and we ask that their privacy is respected.

“This investigation is a dynamic and fast-moving enquiry and our officers are working around the clock to establish the circumstances of this incident.

“I am extremely grateful to our respective police teams for their unwavering commitment to finding Marc.

“We thank the public for their patience and understanding as we continue to carry out our work in the area and urge people to support us by avoiding engaging in online speculation while we investigate.”