Blood spat in face of Eastbourne constable in 'vile' bite attack

A vicious bite attack on a Sussex Police special constable in Eastbourne has been branded 'vile' and 'totally unacceptable'.

SC Pete Jennings posted a picture following an incident yesterday which he responded to in conjunction with the British Transport Police.

Police colleagues from across Sussex have spoken out in solidarity with SC Jennings (pictured)

He said: "Wasn’t expecting to have blood spat in my face or be bitten when I booked on duty today.

"Assistance shout by British Transport Police at Eastbourne.

"Now sat in A&E hoping I’ve not been infected with anything nasty."

Following the incident, police and public from across Sussex have been in touch with Pete to condemn what happened.

Chief Inspector Rosie Ross said on Twitter: "Oh Pete, that’s horrible and totally unacceptable."

PC Gareth Evers said: "I have massive respect for my Sussex Specials colleagues.

"They volunteer their time for their communities and face the same dangers as regular colleagues.

"I know Pete will be back to it as soon as he can but what an ordeal to be put through, all for helping."

BTP promised that their staff will do everything they can to ensure the assailant is brought to justice.

Their account tweeted: "Sorry to see this Pete. Rest assured our BTP Sussex colleagues will do their very best to ensure the individual responsible will face the full force of the law.

"These vile assaults will not be tolerated. Hopefully you’re in the clear, but do keep us updated."

Superintendant Chris Casey‏ from BTP also tweeted: "Ouch!! Hope you’re ok Pete.

"Always horrible to see disgusting incidents like this. Thanks for coming running when colleagues needed it. #OneTeam #ThinBlueLine."