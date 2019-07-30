Bid to reunite stolen jewellery with its Eastbourne owner

Police are trying to reunite pieces of stolen jewellery with their owner.

The pieces – including a golden locket which says ‘love you always’, watch straps, a distinctive silver ingot and a diamond ring – were recovered from a suspect arrested on suspicion of theft.

Police say it is believed the items may have been stolen in the Eastbourne area around the beginning of July.

No further information has been provided.

Do you recognise them? Contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 1355 of 06/07.