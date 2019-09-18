Audi driver more than twice over limit on Eastbourne Road

A local man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work and given a two year driving ban after being twice over the drink drive limit on an Eastbourne road.

Mariusz Durlej, 38, of Harold Drive, Eastbourne, was found guilty of driving an Audi vehicle on Harold Drive, on May 5, while more than twice over the drink drive limit.

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 98 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for two years.

He was ordered to pay £600 in prosecution costs.

