Attacker slashes man’s face with broken bottle at Hampden Park station

A spokesperson from the British Transport Police said, “Officers investigating a serious assault at Hampden Park railway station, East Sussex, are today releasing this image in connection.

“At 6.45pm on Tuesday, May 19, a man alighted a train at Hampden Park station and had an altercation with the victim as he left the station.

“During the altercation the man attacked the victim with a broken bottle, causing lacerations to the victim’s face and head.

The man British Transport Police are hoping to identify. SUS-211106-141851001

“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.”

If you recognise the man in the image, or have any information, please contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 529 of 18/05/2021.