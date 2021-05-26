Arson attacks near Eastbourne school lead to police response

Sussex Police. SUS-211002-094135001

Action was taken as part of Operation Blitz, an initiative that allows members of the public to report anti-social behaviour directly to officers via a dedicated phone number.

According to police, officers paid attention to areas around Pashley Down School, Old Town, as they had received reports of young people hanging around the area in the late hours, leaving litter and setting items on fire.

Fortunately the areas around the school were empty and no anti-social behaviour was happening in the area.

Police also said they have received no further calls about the group.

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Police said, “Officers also attended calls to the Pembury Road area where groups of teens had a campfire going. The fire brigade attended and it was put out.

“The group were spoken to and given time to disperse from the area and no further trouble occurred that evening.

“Gildredge Park was also an additional area that we checked throughout the evening, as we had reports the day before about large groups of youths gathering and drinking in the park.

“Over the weekend, all was generally quiet and we interacted with various small groups in the park, talking to them about the recent trouble we have had.

“A small group causing issues were also spoken to and given words of advice about their behaviour, and soon left the area.”

As well as regular patrols during the week, Operation Blitz ASB targeting team head out on additional patrols each Friday and Saturday between 6pm and midnight.