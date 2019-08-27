Arson attack at Eastbourne youth centre

A youth club in Eastbourne was subject to an arson attack last night (Monday, August 26) with some outdoor apparatus being ‘destroyed’.

It has been reported that the HUB in Shinewater Lane was set alight and the fire had to be put out by the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews.

This comes after heavy financial investment put into the centre.

A spokesperson for the HUB said, “It amazes how some people can be so determined to ruin things for others, but the area is safe and the HUB will be open as normal this Friday for an end of summer party”

Some members of the community have offered to replace the HUB’s damaged trampoline and another person has donated their football goalposts.

The attack is one of many recent cases of anti-social behaviour at the site according to the spokesperson.

He said between 6-10pm, motorbikes have been pulling ‘donuts’ on the field, smashed glass has been found ‘everywhere’ and empty drugs bags on the floor.

The spokesperson is calling on the council to liaise with the police to provide more foot patrols in the area,