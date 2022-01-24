Arrests made in Eastbourne for theft, possession of a bladed article and affray
Almost 15 arrests were made in Eastbourne over the weekend for offences including theft, possession of a bladed article and affray.
Police said arrests were also made for drug driving, theft from a person, assault and ABH.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Knife crime has tragic consequences to the victim, loved ones and the local community.
“Although Sussex is a safe place to live, we recognise the importance of taking continued proactive action with our partners and other organisations to keep Sussex safe and feeling safe.
“We encourage you to report knife crime to us online, or if you do not wish to speak to the police about it, report to CrimeStoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.”