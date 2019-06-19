Arrests after fight in Eastbourne town centre

Police are investigating after a fight broke out between several men in the town centre yesterday (Tuesday).

Sussex Police have confirmed officers went to The Avenue at 4pm following a report of a brawl.

A man aged 25 was arrested on suspicion of affray and grievous bodily harm, and a man aged 31 was arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage. he was also treated at the EDGH for facial injuries before being taken to custody.

A police spokesperson said, “Both men are currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.”