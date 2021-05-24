Arrests after armed police incident in Langney

SUS-210519-121931001

A 57-year-old man of no fixed address, arrested on suspicion of common assault, possession of an offensive weapon in public, possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, has been released on conditional bail until 15 June.

A 41-year-old woman from Eastbourne, arrested on suspicion of affray, has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

