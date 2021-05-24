Arrests after armed police incident in Langney
Two people arrested in connection with an incident in Langney last week have been released pending further enquiries.
Monday, 24th May 2021, 10:18 am
Monday, 24th May 2021, 10:20 am
A 57-year-old man of no fixed address, arrested on suspicion of common assault, possession of an offensive weapon in public, possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, has been released on conditional bail until 15 June.
A 41-year-old woman from Eastbourne, arrested on suspicion of affray, has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Police were called to what they described as an altercation in Marsden Road shortly after 10am on Wednesday May 19.