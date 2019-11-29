Appeal for witnesses to attempted ram raid in Eastbourne

Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted ram raid in Eastbourne.

Officers were called to Coppice Avenue, Willingdon, shortly after 1am on Friday (November 29) to reports of a break-in at the Co-op store.

A green Land Rover had been used in an attempt to steal a cash machine inside the store, but the efforts were unsuccessful. The Land Rover was abandoned at the scene.

The suspects then fled the scene, possibly in a SUV 4x4-type vehicle or in a dark-coloured Peugeot 208.

Police would like to hear from anybody who may have seen either of these vehicles, or any other suspicious behaviour, in the area.

Anybody with information can report online or call 101 quoting serial 66 of 29/11.