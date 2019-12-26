Appeal after damage to cars in Eastbourne

Sussex Police is appealing for information after five cars were damaged in Eastbourne.

Officers were called at 3.20am on December 10 to reports of a man smashing vehicles on Southern Road.

Sussex Police

Police said the suspect was described as male, white, 6ft tall, with brown hair and wearing grey tracksuit bottoms.

A member of the public saw a man causing damage to cars and gave chase to him.

Police said an altercation took place in the street.

Sussex Police is now appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward.

PC Charlotte Cox said: “An individual has gone on a rampage and caused damage to five vehicles, which is completely unacceptable behaviour.

“We urge anyone who witnessed anything that night to report it to police.”

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and was subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information can report online or call 101 quoting serial 106 of 10/12.