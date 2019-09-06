Another dispersal order in Newhaven this weekend after pregnant girl hit with hammer

Police will be issuing a further 48-hour dispersal order in Newhaven this weekend.

This is the third dispersal order Sussex Police have issued in the town centre and is following reports of young people fighting with weapons on Tuesday afternoon (September 3).

Newhaven High Street. Picture: Google Street View

Read more: Further dispersal order in Newhaven after pregnant girl hit with hammer

The incident culminated with a pregnant 16-year-old girl being hit by a hammer, according to police.

Superintendent Katy Woolford of Neighbourhood Policing said: “We attended the High Street following the reports and two victims were identified.

“Both were taken to hospital for treatment and were later discharged.

“This remains a top priority for us and a number of enquiries have been conducted in this ongoing investigation.

“We are still encouraging anyone who believes we may have a reason to speak with them in connection with this matter to come forward to us.”

Under the order, also known as section 35 order, police officers and PCSOs can tell individuals or groups, who are causing significant and persistent anti-social behaviour to leave the area and not return for up to 24 hours.

The new order will run from 6pm on Friday (September 6) to 6pm on Sunday (September 8).

Officers are carrying out high visibility patrols in the town to enforce the order.

Superintendent Woolford said: “There have been a number of reports received in relation to this matter and this anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.

“The minority of youths involved in this anti-social behaviour are known to us and we are working closely with partner agencies to ensure they are dealt with accordingly.

“No one knows your neighbourhood like the community and we are appealing for people to report matters of anti-social behaviour with us without delay.”

If you would like to report information report online or call 101 quoting 960 03/09.

No arrests have been made at this stage.