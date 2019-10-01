All you need to know about Eastbourne bonfire

Eastbourne bonfire night is set to return this Saturday (October 5).

The event will start at the Crown and Anchor pub at 7.30pm, making its way towards Treasure Island and then turning back up Royal Parade to Eastbourne Lifeboat Museum.

Eastbourne Bonfire night and procession (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180810-092351008

The evening will feature a torch lit procession, marching bands, bonfire and fireworks, according to the Visit Eastbourne website.

The fireworks will start at 9.45pm and entry is free to all.

The Eastbourne Bonfire Society Facebook page has appealed for volunteer event marshals - who must be 18 or older and available between 4.30pm and 10.30pm - to help out with the running of the night.

{https://www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/news/pictures-eastbourne-bonfire-1-8187034|Click here} to see the Herald’s picture specials of previous Eastbourne bonfire nights.

To see all the upcoming bonfire events in Sussex click here.