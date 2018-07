Action Fraud has warned against fake texts from Argos offering refunds.

In a statement, the executive agency said: “These fake text messages purport to be from Argos and claim that you’re owed a refund. The link in the messages lead to phishing websites designed to steal your personal information, as well as payment details.

“Always question unsolicited requests for your personal or financial information in case it’s a scam. Never automatically click on a link in an unexpected email or text.”